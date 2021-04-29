Second arrest made in shooting of juvenile girl in Springfield

Adrian Thomas (Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A second person was arrested in connection with a shooting of a juvenile girl on April 9 in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 21-year-old Adrian Thomas was arrested Wednesday afternoon on 130 Pearl Street.

Detectives investigating the shooting applied for and were granted a warrant for his arrest. Walsh said Thomas’ car was the one involved in the shooting and an investigation revealed that he knowingly filed a false stolen motor vehicle report after the shooting. Thomas is charged with an arrest warrant for filing a false report of a motor vehicle theft.

On April 9 around 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the corner of Worthington and Armory Streets for a Shot Spotter activation where a juvenile girl, an unintended target, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was injured but is okay.

According to Walsh, shortly after, officers located the car involved in the shooting on Marion Street and arrested 21-year-old Jose Estrada of Agawam on five charges including an arrest warrant for previous firearms charges. Detectives applied for a warrant for additional charges against Estrada. He is now being charged as an accessory after the fact, which is a felony charge.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is still investigating the shooting.

