Second suspect arrested in connection with homicide in Holyoke

HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives arrested a second suspect in connection with a murder on Suffolk Street in Holyoke on July 13.

According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon, detectives with the Massachusetts State Police and Holyoke Police Department were granted an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Victor Velez Figueroa, of Holyoke, for his alleged involvement in the murder of 43-year-old Jose Bonilla on July 13 on Suffolk Street.

On that same day, he was arrested in Springfield by members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday August 6, 29-year-old Angel Rivera of Chicopee, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the same homicide.

On July 13 around 9:45 p.m. Holyoke Police Officers were called to a shooting at 56 Suffolk Street on and located Bonilla who appeared to have been suffering for a gunshot wound, according to Leydon. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he passed away a short time later.

Figueroa was arraigned on Wednesday at the Holyoke District Court on a charge of Murder and is currently being held on $1,000,000 cash bail.

This is an on-going investigation being conducted by the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.