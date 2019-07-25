Second suspect arrested in connection with July 3 homicide in Springfield

1  of  3
(Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the July 3 homicide on Worthington Street. 

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, on July 11 homicide detectives were granted an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Edgardo Cruz-Diaz and 50-year-old Angel Padilla on murder charges in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Luis Fernandez.

Walsh says Cruz-Diaz turned himself in on Wednesday at approximately 4:10 p.m 

Springfield police officers were called to 999 Worthington Street just before 2:00 a.m. on July 3 for a report of a man with severe injuries. Fernandez was rushed to Baystate Medical Center but did not survive.

Edgardo Cruz-Diaz, currently homeless, is charged with murder. 

