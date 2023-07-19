HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jasell Camacho.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Ryan Navarro was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Jasell Camacho of Chicopee. He was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Tuesday and is being held without the right to bail. He is due back in court on August 25th.

On Saturday, May 13th at around 1:32 a.m., Holyoke Police were called to the 100 block of Lyman Street following a ShotSpotter activation. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Jasell Camacho of Chicopee lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Camacho died from his injuries.

Navarro is the second suspect arrested in connection with the homicide investigation. On May 19th, 34-year-old James Carmenatty of Holyoke was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held without the right to bail.