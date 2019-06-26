Section of Stonina Dr in Chicopee closed after officer-involved shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicopee after an officer-involved shooting.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers were called to Plante Circle at 5:33 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Wilk said as one officer got out of his car on Stonina Drive to help, a car turned on to the road from Plante Circle and drove towards the officer.

As the officer tried to get out of the way, Wilk said the driver, who is only identified as a 16-year-old juvenile, accelerated towards the officer. The officer then fired his gun in an attempt to stop the car.

Wilk said the driver, who had not been struck by the officer’s gunfire, then swerved and crashed into a parked car. The officer was not injured in the incident.

Stonina Drive is closed while officers investigate.