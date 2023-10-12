SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield found guilty of kidnapping and raping an 11 year-old girl back in 2020 will be sentenced Thursday.

Miguel Rodriguez was convicted in a jury-waived trial last month on several charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault.

Police say the victim was walking home from her bus stop in Springfield on January 15, 2020, when she was abducted. An AMBER Alert was issued, and the victim, along with Rodriguez, were found hours later on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Sturbridge.

The defense had argued that Rodriguez was in the middle of a schizophrenic episode, and as such should not be held criminally responsible.

The prosecution, however, argued that Rodriguez had planned the attack, and had even practiced it days before.

At sentencing Thursday, Judge Jeremy Bucci will decide whether Rodriguez goes to prison, or whether he serves his sentence at Bridgewater State Hospital; the state’s facility for the criminally insane.