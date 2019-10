LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Several bicycles were stolen in Longmeadow over the weekend.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, there were several break-ins into cars and garages in the area of Hillcrest Avenue.

Police say several bicycles were reported stolen and a bicycle was recovered that hasn’t been reported yet.

If you are missing any items you are asked to contact Longmeadow Police at 413-567-3311.