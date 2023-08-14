GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department has received several reports of car break-ins around Cross Street.

It is being asked by the department to check your vehicles and to call the department if you find anything missing in your vehicles.

The best way to prevent this type of crime is to keep your vehicle’s doors locked and to have your valuables out of sight, especially spare key fobs.

Keep your windows closed completely, according to Allstate. A thief can reach into your car through your window, and they can take what they can reach or unlock your door to gain full access to your car and everything inside of it.

Avoid parking in areas that are poorly lit or places that can not be seen by passers-by. Park under a light and in a well-trafficked area. You can also install an audible alarm system in your car that does not already come with one. The unwanted attention that is attracted by the noise might chase off a potential thief.

You can also install a tracking system, which is also called a vehicle recovery system. This tracking system will use wireless or GPS technology to emit a signal to the police or monitoring service of your vehicle’s location, says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which might help the police recover your vehicle faster.