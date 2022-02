HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield police are warning residents of several reported car break-ins that occurred overnight.

Vehicles in the area of Maple Street and South Street were targeted due to ease of access and items inside the cars left in plain sight. Police are reminding residents to lock their doors when unattended and to hide or remove anything valuable from the vehicle.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call your local police department.