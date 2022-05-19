Four men charged with trafficking heroin in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four men were arrested after police were called to shots fired on Kensington Avenue in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4:10 p.m. officers were called to shots fired and a ShotSpotter activation on the 100 block of Kensington Avenue. Officers located bullet holes in the following locations:

Two vehicles

Front porch and stairs of a home

Window at another home

Inside an apartment where a bullet went through a wall and lodged in a television

Another apartment with two juveniles inside

After detectives learned the suspects left the area, the vehicle was located at the intersection of White Street and Sumner Avenue with five people inside.

As police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, the driver attempted to speed away. Assisting officers were able to stop the car on Belmont Avenue. The driver ran away and has not been caught at this time. Four passengers were detained while officers conducted the investigation.

Detectives saw a loaded high capacity firearm inside the car and a search of the vehicle revealed a second large capacity firearm, approximately 5,200 bags (approximately 104 grams) of packaged heroin, and a bag of cocaine. More than $2,400 was seized from the car and on the suspects.

Derek Ramos-Sanchez (26) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity on a Public Way

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Trafficking Heroin 100-200 Grams

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz (21) of Chicopee is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity on a Public Way

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Trafficking Heroin 100-200 Grams

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Joel Perez (22) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Trafficking Heroin 100-200 Grams

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Arrest Warrant

– Carrying a Firearm without a License

– Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Jan Carlos Cosme (21) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Trafficking Heroin 100-200 Grams

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

In the past 30 days, Springfield police have seized 18 guns.