Several officers injured while arresting man allegedly on PCP

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Springfield Police officers were injured while arresting a man who police say may have been under the influence of PCP on Sunday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News 26-year-old Joseph Ensley of Belmont Ave was arrested after officers received a report of a man possibly high on drugs and fighting with neighbors.

Walsh said the disturbance started when Ensley allegedly attempted to take a juvenile girl who was with her mother. As the girl ran away to get help Ensley allegedly began assaulting her mother and a neighbor hit Ensley in the head to free her.

When officers arrived at the area of Wilbraham Avenue Ensley allegedly became violent with officers and bit two of them.

Walsh said officers were unsuccessful in tasing Ensley and at one point the suspect allegedly got a hold of an officer’s taster, but it was quickly taken away.

Walsh said two officers suffered shoulder injuries and several other officers were taken to Baystate Medical Center for injuries and blood exposure.

Ensley was charged with the following: