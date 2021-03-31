Several properties damaged by pellet gun in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police have received multiple reports of vandalism throughout the city.

The department says several properties were damaged by the firing of a BB or pellet gun. Property damage was reported between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon and occurred in different parts of the city. There were no injuries reported in any of the incidents.

If you have any information on the vandalisms, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9705. You can also text PITTIP, then your message to TIP411. You may remain anonymous when providing information.