Several suspects involved in shooting man and dog in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are investigating after a man and his dog were shot Sunday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Pittsfield Lieutenant John Soules, at around 10:43 p.m. officers were called to a report of shots fired on Woodlawn Avenue. Police found an adult man and a dog had both been shot. The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and is expected to be okay. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital but died due to its injuries during the drive.

No arrests have been made and police believe several suspects are involved in the shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Matos at 413-448-9700 extension 576. You can also provide any tips anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).