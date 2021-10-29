‘Sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against Cuomo, summoned to court

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly the subject of a misdemeanor complaint for a sex crime. A criminal summons for Albany City Court has been issued by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for Cuomo on November 17 at 2:30 p.m. The situation was confirmed to NEWS10 earlier Thursday:

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court. As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.” Lucian Chalfen

The Sheriff’s Office said that they have been investigating Cuomo since August 5, 2021. They say that a criminal complaint of forcible touching was submitted to their department and say there is enough plausible cause to present the evidence in court.

Cuomo resigned as governor after a damning report alleged that he harassed 11 women. A criminal charge was referred to local authorities when one woman said that he groped her.

The complaint, filed by an Albany County Sheriff’s Department investigator, accuses Cuomo of forcible touching. The alleged crime took place at the governor’s mansion on Dec. 7, 2020, when Cuomo “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose” forcibly placed his hand under the blouse of an unnamed victim and onto an intimate body part.

“Specifically, the victim’s left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided,” the complaint said. The timing could match the account of Brittany Commisso, who was an aide to the governor at the time.

Take a look at the complaint below:

Cuomo’s personal lawyer, Rita Glavin, issued the following statement:

“Governor Cuomo has never assaulted anyone, and Sheriff Apple’s motives here are patently improper. Sheriff Apple didn’t even tell the District Attorney what he was doing. But Apple’s behavior is no surprise given (1) his August 7 press conference where he essentially pronounced the Governor guilty before doing an investigation, and (2) his Office’s leaking of grand jury information. This is not professional law enforcement; this is politics.”

In response, Sheriff Apple told NEWS10: “I would expect nothing less from that camp. We get paid to protect people and help people and that’s exactly what we are doing.”