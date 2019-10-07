Sex offender at Alabama RV park arrested with child sex doll

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A sex offender living in a Baldwin County RV park is behind bars on charges that include failing to register.

Bobby Ricky Bible, 57, was arrested Thursday, October 3. He’s listed as living off County Road 65 in Foley.

Investigators said deputies found a child sex doll, along with other sexual fetish items, when they searched Bible’s home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bible registered with the state of Alabama in 1999 but moved to Georgia in 2011. They say he moved back at some point but never registered.

The sheriff’s office says two juveniles were living at Bible’s home in Foley. Investigators are looking into whether additional crimes were committed at the home.