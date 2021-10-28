‘Sexually threatening’ man wanted by West Springfield Police

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they describe as sexually threatening.

Investigators say the suspected man was allegedly involved in an incident that took place at a local business on Wednesday afternoon in West Springfield. The suspect was reportedly seen arriving and departing in a 2000-2005 red Chevy Monte Carlo.

Courtesy: West Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department’s Detective Azadan at 412-263-3210 ext. 272. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.