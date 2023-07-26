GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Sheffield man was arrested on Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash and running away from the police.

According to the Great Barrington Police Department, police received a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash on State Road. The caller reported that the other car that was involved in the crash was driving away going southbound onto Main Street.

The car was seen driving on Maple Street, where it failed to stop for an officer and kept driving. The car crashed into an embankment, then backed up almost hitting a police cruiser, and then drove off again onto West Sheffield Road.

The car then continued to drive into Sheffield, driving off of the road and into embankments multiple times, where Sheffield and New Marlborough officers had stop sticks set up. The car came to a stop and the driver, who was identified as 47-year-old Brian Gilligan of Sheffield under arrest.

Gilligan is being charged with:

OUI 4th Offense

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for a police officer

Marked lanes violation

Gilligan was taken to the Great Barrington Police Station and was held on a $25,000 bail. The victim of the hit-and-run was sent to Fairview Hospital for their injuries but is now out of the hospital.