CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Chicopee Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place at the Shell gas station on West Street Sunday.

According to Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon, the Chicopee Police Department was sent to the 90 block of West Street at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives from the Chicopee Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, along with, the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit are investigating.