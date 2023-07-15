ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Ganny Terrace in Enfield is in a shelter-in-place for a wanted suspect that is hiding in the residence.

According to the Enfield Police Department, officers are at Ganny Terrace with a Florida Bail Enforcement Officer for a suspect that is wanted in Connecticut for criminal impersonation, engaging in pursuit, and several other motor vehicle violations.

The suspect is also wanted in Flordia with full extradition, for several significant firearms and assault offenses such as aggravated assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and aggravated battery with a firearm.

A reverse Everbridge message was sent to area residents telling them to remain in their homes until the situation is over.

