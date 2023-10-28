WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a double shooting at Worcester State University on Saturday.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at approximately 2:44 a.m., the Worcester State University Police requested assistance after a double shooting in the area of a parking garage.

When officers arrived, two victims were found and were taken to UMass Medical Center. There is no word on the condition of the two victims. An initial investigation indicated that an altercation led to the shooting.

Students are being asked to shelter in place, and Worcester State University will be closed due to the incident. All University events, on and off campus, are canceled.

This shooting is being investigated by the State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.