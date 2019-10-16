Shocking details emerge in quadruple homicide

Breaking News
by: Emily Maher, KCRA

(KCRA/NBC News) – California police have identified a man who admitted to killing four people after driving to the Mount Shasta Police Department with a body in his car and turning himself in.

Police said Shankar Hangud, 53, drove more than 200 miles to turn himself in. He is accused of killing two adults and two children.

Investigators are working to piece together a timeline of the killings.

“It appears the victims were killed by the suspect over a few days’ time span,” Roseville Police Captain Josh Simon said.

Within the last week, Hangud left his home in Roseville with one of the victims, a man of East Indian descent, in his car, police said.

“They drove from Roseville, traveled to unknown places in Northern California and ended up in Mount Shasta,” Simon said.

