CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – West Street is closed from Park Street to School Street as police investigate a report of shots fired.

Just around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, multiple police units were called to West Street for a report of shots fired. Caution tape has blocked off a portion of the street, from Park St. to School St., where police are currently investigating. No injuries have been reported.

Chicopee police ask the public to seek alternate routes while they continue their investigation. We will continue to provide updates on this story as soon as we receive new information.