BALTIMORE, M.D. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) - Researchers at Johns Hopkins University took on a task to discover precisely how spiders build webs by using night vision and artificial intelligence to track and record every movement of all eight legs as spiders worked in the dark.

"I first got interested in this topic while I was out birding with my son," said senior author Andrew Gordus, a behavioral biologist in the Department of Biology in the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences. "After seeing a spectacular web, I thought, 'if you went to a zoo and saw a chimpanzee building this you'd think that's one amazing and impressive chimpanzee.' Well this is even more amazing because a spider's brain is so tiny and I was frustrated that we didn't know more about how this remarkable behavior occurs. Now we've defined the entire choreography for web building, which has never been done for any animal architecture at this fine of a resolution."