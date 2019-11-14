At least 6 injured after shooting at high school in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES, Cali (NBC NEWS/WWLP) – Los Angeles area deputies were called to a high school in Santa Clarita for a reported shooting on Thursday morning.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before 8:00 a.m. to avoid the area of Saugus High School, and minutes later the office said people were reporting that shots had been fired at the school.

The tweet also describes a suspect, who was last seen at that location, as an Asian man wearing black clothing.

The high school and neighboring elementary schools were placed on locked down according to the sheriff’s office.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.