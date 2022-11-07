WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford that caused a manhunt in the Russell, Blandford area.

The West Hartford Police took 22-year-old Darnell Barnes into custody on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m. He is currently held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Barnes is being charged with the following:

Assault 1st Degree

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree

Evading Responsibility

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Assault with a Motor Vehicle 2nd degree



Darnell Barnes (West Hartford Police)

On Friday morning, West Hartford police were called to reports of shots being fired near the University of St. Joseph’s campus before a serious rollover crash. Police said the driver in the crash was the shooting victim.

Massachusetts State Police found the car that Barnes was driving, a Nissan Pathfinder with New Mexico plates, on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Blandford. The vehicle was determined to be unoccupied, and no firearms were found.

Residents in the Russell, Blandford area were asked to shelter in place, keep their doors locked, and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious on their property. Troopers searched in heavily wooded areas conducted by patrols, K9 teams, tactical units, and the State Police Drone Unit. State Police cleared the area Friday afternoon and were unable to locate the suspect.

The West Hartford Police Department asks that anyone who witnessed the incident call the department at 860-523-5203, or use the Tip Lineat 860-570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.