Shooting suspect arrested again in Springfield after cutting off GPS ankle monitor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield shooting suspect was arrested again Wednesday morning while out on bond and after cutting off his GPS ankle monitor.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrested 18-year-old Jaylen Graham on the 100 block of King Street Wednesday around 9:45 a.m.

In July, officers arrested Graham after a shooting on Central Street. A victim’s car was struck while she was inside of it. Graham was taken into custody and identified as the shooter. Officers also recovered a stolen firearm.

Graham was released pending his trial on $10,000 surety and a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet. Within the last week, Graham cut off his bracelet violating the conditions of his release, according to Walsh. He is charged with the following: