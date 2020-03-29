Shooting suspect arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 28-year-old man was arrested for shooting at a 22-year-old victim several times.
The incident happened on Saturday, March 28th around 11:30 p.m., according to a report by Sheriff Steve Rand.
The shooting started at the intersection of Hanover and Grover Roads and several more rounds were fired at the victim as he made it to his residence on Buckman Road. The victim armed himself inside the residence and returned fire.
Deputies pursued the suspect as he attempted to flee and were able to place him into custody.
A handgun and rifle were recovered and seized from the man’s vehicle.
The suspect was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health for treatment of what is believed to be a grazing gunshot wound sustained in this incident.
The man was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on a variety of firearms, assault related, and felony bond violation charges.
The investigation will be forwarded to Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka’s office for charging decisions.
