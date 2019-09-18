Shooting victim found on Union Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found early Wednesday morning in the city’s Old Hill neighborhood.

Springfield Police Capt. Scott Richard told 22News police were called to the 600 block of Union Street for a report of a “man down” at around 4:00 A.M.

Richard says that once they got there, the officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where his condition is not known at this time.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.