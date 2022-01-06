Shooting victim on East Street in Chicopee identified

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting on East Street Monday has been identified.

According to Hampden DA’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the victim is 23-year-old Kelvin Cruz-Lopez of Chicopee.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to 190 East Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Officers found Kelvin Cruz-Lopez, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

According to Chicopee Police, East Street was closed from 41 East Street to Southwick Street for several hours Monday as police investigated the shooting.

The investigation is being conducted by the Chicopee Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.