Shoplifting call leads to drug arrests in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested on drug charges after Wilbraham Police were called to a report of shoplifting from Home Depot on Sunday morning.

According to a statement made by Wilbraham Police, at around 10:40 a.m. detectives were made aware of people in the store believed to be from a known theft ring in Connecticut. Detectives located the suspects’ vehicle and noticed that the plates on the vehicle were stolen. After the suspects attempted to drive away from the store, two police cruisers stopped the vehicle on Boston Road.

The driver was reported to be 25-year-old Edwin Pacheco of Connecticut, the passengers were identified as 35-year-old Jose Pagen of Hartford, and 64-year-old Hector Barreto. Police attempted to arrest Pacheco however he resisted. He was eventually taken into custody after being threatened with a taser.

After checking the vehicle, officers allegedly discovered a variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Pacheco was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a Class A Substance (Fentanyl)

Possession of a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine)

Possession of a Class B Substance-Methadone

Resisting Arrest

Receiving Stolen Property under $1,200-license plate

Attaching Plates

Unlicensed Operation

Pagan was arrested for the following charges:

Outstanding arrest warrant in Chicopee

Possession of a Class A Substance (Fentanyl)

Possession of a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine)

Barreto was arrested for the following: