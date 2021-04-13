Shoplifting suspects at Walmart in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police need your help in identifying two people allegedly involved in a shoplifting at Walmart which resulted in an employee begin assault.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, the incident occurred on Thursday, April 8th around 11:05 a.m. The suspects had a toddler with them and drove away in a dark colored four door vehicle.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact the Sturbridge Police Department and talk to Officer Patterson at 508-347-2525.

