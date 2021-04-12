Shoplifting suspects from Walmart in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in shoplifting from Walmart.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the suspects are also involved in several larcenies at other stores in the area. The police believe the vehicle used is a blue Acura sedan. One of the females pictured has a tattoo on the left side of her neck and another near her left shoulder.

(Chicopee Police Department)

If you can identify any of the suspects or have information regarding the suspects, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.