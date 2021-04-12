Shoplifting suspects from Walmart in Chicopee

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in shoplifting from Walmart.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the suspects are also involved in several larcenies at other stores in the area. The police believe the vehicle used is a blue Acura sedan. One of the females pictured has a tattoo on the left side of her neck and another near her left shoulder.

  • Chicopee Walmart larceny
    (Chicopee Police Department)
  • Chicopee Walmart larceny
    (Chicopee Police Department)
  • Chicopee Walmart larceny
    (Chicopee Police Department)
  • Chicopee Walmart larceny
    (Chicopee Police Department)

If you can identify any of the suspects or have information regarding the suspects, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today