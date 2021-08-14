Shot fired at Holyoke Police cruiser

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is reporting that a marked police cruiser was shot at on Friday evening.

While no one was injured, the bullet entered the cruiser through the windshield at chest level. According to Holyoke Police, the incident happened at a city gas station on Commercial street, across from the Holyoke Fire Department around 9:40 p.m. The unnamed officer requested back-up before securing the area.

The Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau are investigating the incident. Massachusetts State Police Ballistics have been called to the scene to help investigate. No arrests have been made so far in the investigation.

Anyone that might have information on this incident is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413) 322-6900.