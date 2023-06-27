WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield residents were arrested after shots were fired from a vehicle in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, an open line 911 call was received with sounds of people yelling. Responding officers arrived at the area of Agawam Avenue and saw approximately 20 vehicles parked with music playing.

During an investigation, officers learned that shots were fired from a vehicle and it was attempting to exit the area. Officers found seven 9mm shell casings on the ground where the vehicle was parked.

West Springfield Police say that Ashley Sam Burgos Tolentino attempted to punch and fight another person following the shots being fired from his vehicle, that Richard Addarich was a passenger in. A “Glock 26” 9mm handgun was found on the floor behind the passenger seat.

Richard Addarich (West Springfield Police Department) Ashley Sam Burgos Tolentino (West Springfield Police Department) (West Springfield Police Department)

Richard Addarich and Ashley Sam Burgos Tolentino were arrested and charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm w/o a License

Possession of Ammunition w/o an FID card

Assault w/ a Dangerous Weapon

Tolentino faces an additional charge of assault.