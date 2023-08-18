SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ShotSpotter activation was detected in the Forest Park neighborhood of the city Friday evening.

According to Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, shots were fired on Grenada Terrace. Our 22News crews could see a car with a bullet hole in the windshield, as well as the back window shattered. Walsh added that no one was hurt.

We will provide new information as soon as it becomes available.