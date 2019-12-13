1  of  2
Shots fired in Springfield, three arrested

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two 16-year-olds and a 21-year-old were arrested early Friday morning after Springfield police found a recently fired firearm and shell casings in the area of Rowland Street.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News when officers arrived at the 100 block of Rowland Street for a shot spotter activation around 4:00 a.m they located 21-year-old Isaiah Marquez and two juveniles in the area of Clayton Street and Plainfield Street.

Walsh said a loaded, recently fired firearm was found on the ground next to them. No damage was found in the area but shell casings were recovered.

Marquez and the two juveniles were arrested. Marquez of East Longmeadow is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license to carry
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Default warrant – operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license

