SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested early Thursday morning after multiple gunshots were fired.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 1 a.m. officers heard heard multiple gunshots coming from the direction of Avon Place and Maple Street. Upon arrival, officers saw a woman and a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jose Martinez, with the grip of a firearm visible from his waistband.

Martinez was detained and officers recovered the firearm from his waist. Evidence was located in the area and he was arrested and charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling