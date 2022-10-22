PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police were called to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for reports of shots fired on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Pittsfield Police Department, at approximately 5:48 p.m., there was a report of shots fired on Friday. The 911 callers saw a fight in progress with one of the parties involved shooting a firearm.

Witnesses helped the other party by providing clothing and physical descriptions to the officers when they arrived. Everyone had fled the area before the police arrived, and a PPD K9 unit did a track in the area. There were negative results for anyone who was involved.

No one was hurt or struck during the incident, and ballistic evidence was found in the area. A part of Dartmouth Street was shut down for an hour while the investigation was processed. There was video surveillance in the area and is currently being reviewed.

A vehicle that was involved in the incident has been identified, and it is not believed to be a random incident. This is still an active investigation, and the police are asking that anyone with information is to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau (413-448-9705), call the Tip line (413-448-9706), or send a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411). Detective Cody Civello is the Lead Detective for the case and can be reached at 448-9705 ext 522.