HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating reports of gunfire over the weekend that left a home damaged on River Terrace.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Police Department, on Saturday at around 9:20 p.m. Holyoke Police were called to the River Terrace area for several calls of shots fired. Holyoke Police received information that a light-colored sedan was possibly involved. The area was checked for spent casings and 6 were found.

On Sunday, a homeowner of 15 River Terrace called Holyoke Police Department to report that his home had been struck by gunfire. The Criminal Investigation Bureau was called with Holyoke Police to document damages and get more evidence.

Holyoke Police Department is asking anyone that has information to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Crimincal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900 or use Text A Tip.