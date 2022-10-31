WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were shots fired while driving on the highway in West Springfield on Sunday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at approximately 5:20 p.m. the West Springfield police dispatch center got a 911 call from a witness that saw a shooting on Route 5 (north). The witness saw two cars traveling in the opposite lane side-by-side.

It appeared that a passenger from a Jeep SUV fired several shots in the direction of a grey Sedan that was traveling right next to it in the traveling lane. The grey Sedan got off the highway at the Memorial Bridge Rotary, while the Jeep SUV continued north.

Officers were taking a statement from the witness, then received a call from the Springfield Police Department saying that there was a gunshot victim arriving at Baystate Medical Center. Detectives went to the hospital and they were able to interview the victim about what happened.

The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left side. The victim was not cooperating with the investigators and he did not wish to pursue the interview further.

The West Springfield Police Detective Bureau will continue with investigating, and no other injuries have been reported at this time.