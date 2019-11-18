1  of  2
Shotspotter activation leads to two arrests in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested and two firearms were recovered in Springfield Sunday after police were alerted to a Shotspotter activation on Marble Street.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 21-year-old Angel Lopez of Cumberland Street and 19-year-old Edwin Rios-Rivera were arrested in connection with the incident.

Walsh said around 2:30 a.m., officers observed an SUV speeding away from the area where a ShotSpotter Activation went off. Officers conducted a traffic stop and Lopez and his three passengers were ordered out of the car.

One of the passengers was found to be shot and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. Lopez was arrested after police located a firearm next to him on the ground.

Lopez allegedly told officers he witnessed a car accident at the intersection of Dwight Street Extension and Marble Street and was asked to drive the people involved in the accident to the hospital because one of the passengers was shot.

Walsh said police searched the car that was involved in the crash and located a stolen firearm. Rivera was arrested on firearm charges as a result.

A second gunshot victim was later found and taken to Baystate Medical Center. Both gunshot victims received non life threatening injuries, according to Walsh.

Angel Lopez was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a high capacity feeding device

Edwin Rios-Rivera was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm without a license (2 counts)
  • Possession of a loaded firearm
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a high capacity feeding device
  • Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Possession of ammunition without a license
  • Receiving stolen property

