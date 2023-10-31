SHREWSBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – In central Massachusetts, a man who advises a high school robotics team was arrested for possessing images of child sex abuse.

According to the Department of Justice, 60-year-old Brian Lingard is a mentor for the Shrewsbury High School robotics team.

He’s accused of having 135 videos of child sex abuse, as well as 23 images depicting minors who appear to be under 10 years old, which were discovered while Lingard passed through customs in Boston after a flight.

Investigators say that images of fully-clothed girls taken between 2018 and 2023 appear to have been taken at Shrewsbury High School. The images appear to have been taken secretly and are focused on the buttocks of the minor females.

The charge of transportation of child pornography is a sentence of not less than five years and up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of possession of child pornography is a sentence of up to 20 years in prison up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.