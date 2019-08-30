(WWLP) – The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that left three people dead and two injured on New Year’s Eve in Cleveland.

NBC News reports that 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Delvante Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks, and 23-year-old Devaughn Gibson.

According to NBC News, Biles-Thomas is an active duty member of the U.S. Army. The network reports that he has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.

22News will update this story once more information becomes available.