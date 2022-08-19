SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Simsbury, Connecticut were arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, firefighters stationed on Eastern Avenue saw two people under a vehicle that looked like they were attempting to steal a catalytic converter. When the firefighters came outside, the suspects left the area, leaving their own vehicle behind.

At around 4:45 p.m. officers found the suspects, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald both of Simsbury, who were positively identified and arrested. Officers located a GPS tracking device, a cutting tool, screwdriver, knife, power drill, and impact gun.

Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald are both charged with the following: