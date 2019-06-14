Six arrested after police search Ware home; large amounts of drugs seized

WARE, Mass (WWLP) – Six people are facing multiple drug charges after police allegedly seized large amounts of crystal meth, ecstasy, crack cocaine, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside a Ware home Thursday.
Ware Police Officer Kyle Whitcomb told 22News, the Ware Police Department along with Monson Police, State Police and a SWAT team all arrested six people after conducting a search warrant at a home at 23 Dale Street in Ware Thursday night.
Officer Whitcomb said the search warrant was done after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics around this home.
The following suspects are facing multiple drug-related charges:
37-year-old Aaron Gasque,
- A subsequent offense of trafficking over 200 grams of ecstasy
- A subsequent offense of trafficking 18-36 grams of crystal meth
- A subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
- A subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
56-year-old Jack Coburn,
- Trafficking over 200 grams of ecstasy
- Trafficking 18-36 grams of crystal meth
- A subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Possession of Suboxone
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
54-year old Melanie Fotiathis, 27-year-old Derek Tweedie, 29-year-old Sarah Herlihy, and 46-year-old Tina Bells are all facing the following charges:
- Trafficking over 200 grams of ecstasy
- Trafficking 18-36 grams of crystal meth
- A subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Conspiracy to violate drug law