Six arrested after police search Ware home; large amounts of drugs seized

by: Ariana Tourangeau

WARE, Mass (WWLP) – Six people are facing multiple drug charges after police allegedly seized large amounts of crystal meth, ecstasy, crack cocaine, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside a Ware home Thursday.

Ware Police Officer Kyle Whitcomb told 22News, the Ware Police Department along with Monson Police, State Police and a SWAT team all arrested six people after conducting a search warrant at a home at 23 Dale Street in Ware Thursday night.

Officer Whitcomb said the search warrant was done after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics around this home.

The following suspects are facing multiple drug-related charges:

37-year-old Aaron Gasque,

  • A subsequent offense of trafficking over 200 grams of ecstasy
  • A subsequent offense of trafficking 18-36 grams of crystal meth
  • A subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
  • A subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
  • Conspiracy to violate the drug law

56-year-old Jack Coburn,

  • Trafficking over 200 grams of ecstasy
  • Trafficking 18-36 grams of crystal meth
  • A subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
  • Possession of Suboxone
  • Conspiracy to violate the drug law

54-year old Melanie Fotiathis, 27-year-old Derek Tweedie, 29-year-old Sarah Herlihy, and 46-year-old Tina Bells are all facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking over 200 grams of ecstasy
  • Trafficking 18-36 grams of crystal meth
  • A subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law
