Six former eBay employees charged with cyber stalking Massachusetts couple

(WWLP/NBC News) – Federal Attorneys in Massachusetts have arrested six former eBay employees on cyber stalking charges.

The team is accused of terrorizing a Massachusetts couple that posted negative publicity about eBay online.

Investigators in Boston Monday laid out a complex scheme carried out over the last year. It included disturbing deliveries of live spiders, fly larva and pigs blood. They even sent strangers to the couples home using a fake craigslist ad, encouraging ‘swingers’ to knock on the couples door after 10 p.m. to ‘party.’

“This was a determined, systematic effort by senior employees of a major company to destroy the lives of a couple in Natik all because they published content the company executives didn’t like. For a while they succeeded, psychologically devastating these victims for weeks as they desperately tried to figure out what was going on and stop it.” Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts

Among those charged was eBay’s former senior director of Safety and Security.

eBay released the following statement after the charges were announced: