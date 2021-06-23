Six people in Springfield arrested during PCP investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Narcotics Bureau arrested six people during an investigation of the illegal sale of PCP.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, members of the Springfield Police Narcotics Bureau and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit arrested six people and seized PCP, cocaine, crack-cocaine and heroin on Tuesday.

An investigation of the illegal sale of PCP targeted Luis Clemente over the past several weeks. Detectives conducted surveillance at the home of Clemente on Mansfield Street Tuesday afternoon and observed several people arrive at the home and quickly drive away. Detectives arrested four people that are facing drug possession charges after conducting three traffic stops where they seized PCP and crack-cocaine.

Detectives seized three mason jars of PCP, six vials of liquid PCP, 13 bags of crack-cocaine, and additional bag of cocaine and 50 bags of heroin after a search warrant was conducted at Clemente’s home at around 7 p.m.

Luis Clemente and Rafael Velazquez (Springfield Police Department)

Clemente and Rafael Velazquez allegedly attempted to run from the home when they saw police approach, but were both taken into custody. A third person was located in the home but released without charges.

Luis Clemente (42) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Distribution of a Class B drug (PCP) – 3 counts

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (PCP) – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Cocaine) – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Crack-Cocaine) – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin) – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Manufacturing) – Subsequent Offense

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Arrest Warrant

Rafael Velazquez (22) of Springfield is charged with the following: