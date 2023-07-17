BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has upheld the conviction in a murder case from 2005 in Deerfield.

Dennis M. Bateman was convicted after a 12-day trial in April 2005 for the murder of 21-year old Brandy Waryasz and her unborn child at a Deerfield gas station in April of 2005. Prosecutors said that the then 41-year old Bateman killed Waryasz, a clerk at the gas station, by strangulation when he robbed the store of $380 in cash.

Bateman is serving two consecutive life prison sentences without parole.

In arguing to overturn Bateman’s two first-degree murder convictions, Bateman’s attorney Amy Codagnone cited numerous decisions made by Superior Court Judge John A. Agostini claiming the trial was “infected by errors.” Among the issues raised were his denial of a change of venue motion and a confession Bateman made to an inmate, who Codagone argued, was working as an agent for the government.

“We disagree in all respects,” the 60-page SJC decision reads. “Having reviewed the entire record, we discern no basis to set aside or reduce the verdicts of murder in the first degree or to order a new trial.”

The full SJC decision can be read here.