SJC upholds ethics violation ruling against Agawam police officer

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has upheld a civil fine against Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern for an ethics violation.

The ethics violation was the result of an incident involving an off duty Agawam police officer. The Massachusetts Ethics Commission had fined McGovern $7,500 for failing to charge a fellow police officer with drunk driving following an automobile crash.

According to SJC documents, “the State Ethics Commission determined that Edward McGovern, an Agawam police lieutenant and public employee, had violated the State conflict of interest law, G. L. c. 268A, in his disposition of a one-car accident involving a fellow Agawam police officer who was off duty at the time. “

The SJC agreed and upheld the commission’s decision and order.

In June 2012, former Agawam Police officer Danielle Petrangelo was pulled over in West Springfield for driving the wrong way on Route 5. Lt. McGovern was the supervising officer the night of the incident. The Agawam Police drove her home without a ticket.

