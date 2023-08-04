WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have released a sketch of a suspect in connection with an assault that took place on the Riverwalk along the Charles River in Waltham Sunday night.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a woman in her 20s reported that at around 8:45 p.m., she was walking on a footbridge that was between Newton Street and Farewell Street near Shaw’s supermarket. The woman heard footsteps that were coming up behind her and then she was grabbed from behind and the man tried to put his hand over her mouth.

The woman screamed, struggled to get free, and the assailant let her go and ran away. The woman turned around and saw the man running away.

If you can identify the suspect in the sketch or have any information, you are asked to contact Massachusetts State Police Troop H Detectives at 617-740-7544, the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600, or call 911.

This is a reminder to be aware of your surroundings and the presence of other people around you when you are walking in any public space. People should also always carry a cell phone, don’t wear headphones, and consider carrying pepper spray. If you are assaulted, if at all possible, scream, make noise, and fight back.